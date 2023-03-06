65
LIVESTREAMED: Ghana at 66 celebrations taking place at Ho

Parade Ghana At 66 The military on parade at the Ghana at 66 celebrations

Mon, 6 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana is 66 years and the celebrations this year is taking place in the Volta Region.

Adaklu, a town a few meters away from the capital, Ho, is the home of the venue for the celebrations.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to join the formed parades of the military, other services and some school children at the Regional Youth Resource Centre at Adaklu.

Ghana's Independence

On March 6, 1957, exactly 66 years ago today, Ghana declared its independence from colonial rule after several decades of under British governance.

But it was not until some three years later that Ghanaians assumed full reins of government with an actual government made up of Ghanaians as leaders.

Thus, Ghana became a republic on July 1, 1960.

But prior to becoming a republic, Ghana under Prime Minister Kwame Nkrumah who later became the country’s first president had to take steps to define the constitutional and governance structure of the nation.

Consequently, on March 6, 1960, Dr Nkrumah’s address to the country on the occasion of the country’s third independence anniversary largely outlined a roadmap designed by his Convention Peoples Party in bringing Ghana to full republic status.

Watch the livestream below:



AE/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
