1
Menu
News

How Ghanaians are celebrating Independence day on social media

Independence Jfdncis Ghana's celebrate independence day

Mon, 6 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today, March 6, 2023, marks Ghana's 66 years of independence. Dr. Kwame Nkrumah on March 6, 1957, declared Ghana an independent state. The celebration is currently ongoing at Adaklu, Ho in the Volta Region.

Meanwhile, others are actively commemorating the day on social media with stunning photoshoots and videos.

These social media users have adorned themselves in the country's colours; red, gold, green, and other rich Ghanaian fabrics and accessories.

Ghanaians in the diaspora have also seized the opportunity to represent the country with "the flag, the face" trend.

See the photos and videos below



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anne Kusi-Gyamfi (@___cookie_xx)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Annor Padmond (@nanaamitch)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hajia Bintu (@bintu_hajia)







Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Related Articles: