General News

Adequate measures rolled out to reduce cheating in 2020 BECE – WAEC

Over 530,000 candidates in Junior High Schools nationwide are expected to take part in the exams

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says mechanisms have been put in place to control malpractices witnessed during examinations.

This statement comes on the back of some infractions that marred the 2020 edition of the West African Senior School Certification Examination (WASSCE).



The 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) starts on Monday, September 14, 2020, and there have been questions on the security of the examination.



The Head of National Office of WAEC, Wendy Addy Lamptey, has outlined some measures put in place to help protect the integrity of the upcoming exams.



“Test security is key, and we ensured that we produced the test under a very secure environment, and we also introduced more security measures during the packing. We also have the police and other security agencies in place to guide and protect them. We also have gadgets to scan persons before they enter the strongroom to avoid any issues.”

“We also use the combination padlocks in packing bags and when they are moved to the depots, nobody can open them until it’s 30 minutes to time when we send the password to the bags to the officers,” she told Citi News.



Over 530,000 candidates in Junior High Schools nationwide are expected to take part in the exams.



Below is the regional breakdown of the number of candidates who will take part in the BECE this year:





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.