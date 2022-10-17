4
Menu
News

Adwoa Safo sends well wishes to BECE candidates in her constituency

Video Archive
Mon, 17 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has sent well wishes to her constituents who are writing the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE).

The MP, who is still outside the jurisdiction, sent the message to the candidates through a video that has since been shared on multiple social media platforms.

With some music in the background, she sent out her message in 30 seconds, praying to God to favour the candidates with good luck.

“To the little ones in my constituency who are going to take the BECE exams on Monday, I want to take this opportunity to wish you good luck. I pray that the Almighty God helps you to excel. Thank you. This is your MP, Hon Adwoa Safo,” she said.

552,276 pupils from 18,501 junior high schools across the country are sitting the 2022 BECE.

Watch Sarah Adwoa Safo in the video below:

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



AE/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup
What will be Bawumia's message to Ghanaians? - UG lecturer asks
How Ajagurajah ordered Kwabena Tawiah’s church members to remove their footwear
‘Galamseyers’ mock Akufo-Addo as they mine gold in the night
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Agradaa’s ‘son’ charges at journalist in court
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama
Related Articles: