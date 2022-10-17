Adwoa Safo sends well wishes to BECE candidates in her constituency

The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has sent well wishes to her constituents who are writing the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE).

The MP, who is still outside the jurisdiction, sent the message to the candidates through a video that has since been shared on multiple social media platforms.



With some music in the background, she sent out her message in 30 seconds, praying to God to favour the candidates with good luck.



“To the little ones in my constituency who are going to take the BECE exams on Monday, I want to take this opportunity to wish you good luck. I pray that the Almighty God helps you to excel. Thank you. This is your MP, Hon Adwoa Safo,” she said.



552,276 pupils from 18,501 junior high schools across the country are sitting the 2022 BECE.



