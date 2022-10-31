Are you happy that an MP is going around dancing on TikTok? - Kamal-Deen to NDC NP

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) Deputy National Communications Director, Kamal-Deen Abdullai, has berated Members of Parliament (MP) of the minority caucus for blocking the impeachment of their colleague MP for Dome-Kwabenya Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Kamal-Deen said that the MPs by their actions were doing a lot of disservice to Ghanaians because they are protecting an MP who is being paid for no work.



He added that the excuse by National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs that Adwoa Safo should be given a chance to explain her absence does not hold water.



He explained that the MP had refused to appear before the Privileges Committee of the House to give reasons for her absence.



“Ghana seeks to develop, the constituents of Adwoa Safo are supposed to be served better. Are we happy with what you are seeing? Let us put the law aside and ask ourselves objectively, the people are supposed to have representation in Parliament, through no fault of theirs, their Member of Parliament is somewhere and running on social media … singing and dancing.



“… we sit here and say use the law. We are going to use the law alright but I am asking, are we not short-changing the people of Dome-Kwabenya? Aren’t we?” he said in a Good Morning Ghana interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



The NPP communicator further stated that the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, ruling that Adwoa Safo fate is to be decided by the plenary after Privileges Committee indicated that she should be removed was wrong.

He added that the NPP will be exploring all the legal options available to get the NPP removed.



Alban Bagbin, on October 26, 2022, gave a ruling that the report of the committee set up to look into the case of the MP and two others who absented themselves for a number of sittings should be presented before the whole house to be debated.



He, therefore, dismissed the objection of the Majority Leader to the admissibility of the committee report for the consideration of the house.



“As I have noted in this ruling, the decision (sic) on not to admit a motion is the exclusive preserve of the Speaker. In view of the foregoing, the House is well within its right to receive and consider reports of the committee and make a determination arising out of the consideration.



“In the circumstances, it is my ruling that the motion was rightfully admitted and the report of the committee is subject to the consideration of the house. It goes without saying that the (sic) objection of the Majority Leader today (sic) is hereby dismissed…” he concluded his verdict.



Watch the interview below:





IB/BOG