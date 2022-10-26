3
LIVESTREAMING: Speaker determines fate of Adwoa Safo

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament has convened for the second meeting of the fourth meeting of this year to consider a number of businesses for the day.

Among the major discussions, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is expected to deliver his verdict on the fate of the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

