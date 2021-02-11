Afari Gyan mounted the witness box, what's so special about you? - Jean Mensa questioned

The Supreme Court will today give its ruling on whether or not Madam Jean Mensa will be cross-examined.

The issue of the EC chair mounting the witness box has become a topical one especially between the two main political parties in the country: the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The NDC says if "indeed the EC chairperson has nothing to hide, she should be willing to mount the witness box".



The NPP, on the other hand, insists Madam Jean Mensa can't be forced into the witness box and that the burden of proof lies on the shoulders of the petitioner, former President John Mahama, and his legal team.

Kojo Danquah a member of the Communication team of the NDC gave his views on the matter in the video below while speaking on Neat FM.



