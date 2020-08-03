General News

Agyinasare lists 10 things Akufo-Addo, Mahama must commit to if they want to win 2020 elections

Bishop Charles Agyinasare, the General Overseer of Perez Chapel

Bishop Charles Agyinasare, the General Overseer of Perez Chapel has outlined ten commitments which the presidential candidates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) must be willing to adhere to if any of them wants to win the upcoming elections.

In a sermon last Sunday, Agyinasare urged the two leading parties to ensure that their policies serve the interest of Ghanaians.



According to him, these ten things, if implemented will build trust between the populace and leadership.



Among the things listed by Agyinasare is a commitment to fight against corruption and tolerance of opposing views as well as zero tolerance for tribal politics.



“Deliver to us a civil service that is non-partisan and will not be afraid when government change.



“Complete and utilise projects started by previous government.

“Tribal politics will not be upheld.



“Government will not spend our money recklessly by incurring judgement debts and excessive borrowing.



“Politicians will not have different rules applied to them than the citizens.



“Team will not insult their opponents.



“The one that wins will be swift to fight corruption.

“The political class will not sideline other pillars of the society.



“They will ensure that our democracy will allow us freedom of speech.



“Whoever is in power will allow a strong opposition TV and radio stations because without strong opposition we are a one-party state.”



Agyinasare has been in the news lately after criticizing the government over its role in the financial sector crisis.



These statements of Agyinasare did not go down well with some NPP officials who replied with some vile attacks.

But the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council on Sunday, released a statement urging the political parties to desist from attacking him.



“The purpose of this statement is to declare our strong support for the Presiding Bishop, who is a long-standing member of the Council and who rose to occupy the very high position of First Vice-President of the Council,” part of the statement read.



GPCC said its leadership “has noted with concern, some of the reactions” to Bishop Agyinasare’s pronouncements in the past one month, observing that some of these reactions have been in the form of “insults, threats of harm, casting of innuendos, political branding etc.,” which the Council condemned as “very unfortunate.”

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.