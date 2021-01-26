Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, ex-Presidents pay last respect to late Rawlings

The President and his vice were present to pay their last respects

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, together with his Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Heads of State, as well as heads of constitutional bodies are expected to pay their last respect to ex-President Jerry John Rawlings on the second day of the file past in a state funeral which will be climaxed tomorrow January 27.

Later today, Members of Parliament, led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin; former Speakers of Parliament, the Chief Justice, justices of the Supreme Court, former Chief Justices, former chairmen and members of the Council of State, former ministers of state, among others, will file past the body.



Members of the Diplomatic Corps and organised groups will also pay their respects on Tuesday.



The main funeral event would take place at the Black Star Square in Accra on Wednesday, January 27.

Earlier Sunday, January 24, a Catholic Requiem mass was held for the statesman as part of four-day funeral rites.



Later that night, a vigil was held at the Air Force Officers Mess in Accra in honour of late Jerry John Rawlings.



The vigil was attended by the family of Mr. Rawlings, government officials, dignitaries, and other senior officers of the various security agencies.