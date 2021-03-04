Akufo-Addo, Bawumia join Election Petition on Judgement day

2nd Correspondent in the Election Petition Hearing Case, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is monitoring proceedings at the Supreme Court from his office at the presidency.

He is joined by his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Mr. Akufo-Addo is being challenged by Petitioner, John Dramani Mahama in the case.



According to Mahama, neither himself, and President Akufo-Addo, who were the leading candidates in the 2020 elections, obtained more than 50 per cent of the valid votes cast per the results declared by Jean Mensa, the EC Chairperson on 9 December.



Mr. Akufo-Addo is being represented in court by Campaign Manager for the New Patriotic Party, Peter Mac Manu, and a legal team comprising of Lawyer Akoto Ampaw who is the head of the team, assisted by Frank Davis, Kwaku Asirifi and Yaw Oppong.



After weeks of legal arguments and cross-examination, the Supreme Court of Ghana is delivering judgement in the Election 2020 Petition trial.

The court has set the following for determination:



1. Whether or not the petition discloses any reasonable cause of action



2. Whether or not based on the data contained in the declaration of the 1st Respondent (EC), no candidate obtained more than 50% of the valid votes cast as required by article 63 (3) of the 1992 constitution







3. Whether or not the 2nd Respondent still met the article 63 (3) of the 1992 constitution threshold by the exclusion or inclusion of the Techiman South constituency Presidential Election Results of 2020

4. Whether or not the declaration by the 1st Respondent dated the 9th of December was in violation of article 63 (3) of the 1992 constitution



5. Whether or not the alleged vote padding and other errors complained of by the petitioner affected the outcome of the Presidential Election results of 2020.



Watch a livestream of the judgement on GhanaWeb TV below:



