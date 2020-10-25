Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, other dignitaries attend Rawlings' mother's funeral

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the funeral grounds of the late Victoria Agbotui

Former President of Ghana H.E. Jerry John Rawlings has laid his dear mother Madam Victoria Agbotui to rest.

The funeral high profile funeral service was held at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra today Saturday, October 24, 2020.



The All-White ceremony was well-attended by Diplomats from around the world, member and leadership of the opposition NDC, government officials including sitting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his wife Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia and several other dignitaries.



Mr. Rawlings who arrived in all black filed past his mother's mortal remains to show his last respect to his late mother.



Madam Victoria Agbotui’s mortal remains will be conveyed to the Keta School Park in the Volta Region for burial service, then to Dzelukope for private internment.

Madam Agbotui, born on September 9, 1919, died on Thursday, September 24, 2020, two weeks after she marked her 101st birthday.



The late Victoria Agbotui left behind four siblings and three children.







