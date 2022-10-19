10
Akufo-Addo booed at Adum: Twitter users call out KT Hammond

Wed, 19 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A cross-section of social media users, particularly on Twitter, have taken a swipe at Adansi Asokwa Member of Parliament, Kobina Tahir Hammond, following the booing on Monday, October 17; of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's convoy.

It will be recalled that when President Akufo-Addo was booed at the Global Citizen Festival in Accra by some partygoers, the MP descended heavily on the youth over the conduct.

The legislator argued that it was not right for the youth to exhibit such uncouth behaviour towards the president and, by extension, elders in the society, especially for political reasons.

He urged the youth to at all times remain humble and accord the necessary respect to authority and people who are advanced in age.

K.T Hammond, as he is affectionately called, added that the youth could not govern the country if left alone.

But following the latest booing directed at Akufo-Addo's convoy as he toured Ashanti Region, a political world bank of the NPP, social media users wonder how K.T Hammond will respond to it as the culprits were mainly adults.

