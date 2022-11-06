Akufo-Addo gifts UN Secretary General a Black Stars jersey

Ghanaian diplomat Harold Agyeman hands the jersey to the UN SG

Source: GNA

Mr Harold Agyeman, Ghana’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations, has presented a customised Black Stars jersey to the UN Secretary-General, Mr Antonio Guterres.

He made the presentation on Friday on the sidelines of the United Nations Security Council meetings, where Ghana is President for the month of November.



Ghana plays in Group H with Mr. Guterres’ country, Portugal, on November 24, and would play South Korea and Uruguay in their second and third group matches, respectively, at the World Cup in Qatar.



“This jersey is a gift from President Akufo-Addo. I’m sure the value will go up when we win the World Cup,” Mr Agyeman told Mr. Guterres.



In response, the Secretary-General said, “The colour of the jersey is just like that of (Portuguese club) Benfica, the team I support.”

Mr. Guterres told his staff to keep the jersey securely “in case Ghana did, in fact, win the World Cup.”



He was also presented with a wood and glass-framed white jersey autographed by the Black Stars players.



President Akufo-Addo is due to address the Security Council on November 10, 2022.



Ghana is using its two-year term on the Council, which started in January this year, to bring the world’s attention to the root causes of insecurity in Africa, especially in the Sahel and West Africa, and press for innovations in peace-keeping mandates.