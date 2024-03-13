Akufo-Addo has not assented to Anti-LGBT+ Bill because Ghana is not self-reliant – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, Former president

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, believes President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has refused to sign the Anti-LGBT+ Bill into law due to the country's overdependence on foreign aid.

He said this during his Building Ghana Tour in Accra.



President Akufo-Addo disclosed at a meeting with members of the diplomatic community that he would await the Supreme Court ruling on the bill before assenting to it.



But Mahama believes the president has refused to assent to the bill due to foreign aid.

The former president was addressing the clergy and promised to establish a self-reliant economy to prevent foreign donors from dictating to Ghana if he is elected president.



"The indication we are getting is that he [Akufo-Addo] says he won't sign it because somebody has filed a suit with the Supreme Court, so he has become entangled with some legal issues.



"This is just the reason for being self-reliant. If you are not self-reliant, that is when people can dictate to you. If we were self-reliant, nobody would come to ask us to do this or do that, and so one of the key economic policies we must pursue is one of self-reliance," he said.