Akufo-Addo is Ghana's problem - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah on anti-LGBT+ bill

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a governance lecturer at the Central University, has slammed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his delay in assenting to the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

The bill, originally called the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, is to prohibit LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana and ensure nobody engages in any practice that breaches Ghanaian family values and sexual rights.



But the president says he will not sign the bill because there are pending cases in the Supreme Court regarding it.



“I think it will serve little purpose to go, at this stage, into the details of the origin of this proposed law, which is yet to reach my desk. But, suffice it to say, that I have learnt that, today, a challenge has been mounted at the Supreme Court by a concerned citizen to the constitutionality of the proposed legislation.



“In the circumstances, it would be, as well, for all of us to hold our hands, and await the decision of the Court before any action is taken. The operation of the institutions of the Ghanaian state will determine the future trajectory of the rule of law and human rights compliance in our country,” a statement dated March 4, 2024 said.



The president, in a letter, has also asked Parliament to refrain from transmitting the bill to him saying “this office is aware of two pending applications for an order of interlocutory injunction, both filed on 7th March, 2024 in the Supreme Court in Dr. Amanda Odoi v. The Speaker of Parliament and The Attorney-General (J1/13/2023) and Richard Sky v. The Parliament of Ghana and The Attorney-General (J1/9/2024) respectively, to restrain you and Parliament from transmitting the Bill to the President and, also, to restrain the President from signifying his assent to the Bill, pending the final determination of the matter".

“It is the understanding of this Office that both applications have also been duly served on Parliament. Therefore, it would be improper for you to transmit the Bill to the President and equally improper for this Office to receive the Bill until the Supreme Court determines the matters raised in the suits…In the circumstances, you are kindly requested to cease and desist from transmitting the Bill to the President until the matters before the Supreme Court are resolved,” parts of the letter read.



Dr. Otchere-Ankrah, speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, expressed disappointment in the president, stressing he is Ghana's problem.



"President Akufo-Addo has done some things for Ghana but at this point, he is the problem...I'm not comfortable with his actions as President...I respect him as president, but at this point, he is our problem," he fumed.



