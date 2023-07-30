Akufo-Addo meets top police officers Monday

Sun, 30 Jul 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh
President Akufo-Addo is expected to meet the top brass of the Ghana Police Service on Monday July 31, 2023.
This meeting comes weeks after the infamous leaked tape capturing a senior police officer allegedly plotting to have the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare removed.
The President has been silent ever since the tape leaked.
However, Parliament has since set up a seven member committee to investigate the leaked tape.
Meanwhile, the question remains, will the President talk about the tape?
