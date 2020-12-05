Akufo-Addo’s claim that I’ll collapse Free SHS total falsehood – Mahama

Former President John Mahama

Former President John Mahama has reiterated that he has never plan to collapse the Free SHS programme when voted to power as the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is propagating to Ghanaians.

Mr Mahama said the claim by President Akufo-Addo that the next NDC government will collapse the policy is a blatant lie bandied around to deceive voters who are benefitting from it to vote against the opposition party.



Addressing a rally at Agbogbloshie Friday night, the NDC flagbearer stated in Ga that “they say I will collapse Free SHS when you vote for me. Whenever they say I will collapse the programme, tell them they are liars” and clarified that he will only make it better by scrapping the ‘double-track’ which, in his view, has reduced the quality in secondary education.



The NDC leader said it would not make sense for anybody to say he will scrap the programme that has ensured thousands of students enjoy free secodary education.

Mr Mahama pledged to continue the Community Day Schools he initiated within a year and do away with the ‘double track’ systedm which allows pupils to stay home for a long time within the academic year.



On a tour of the Upper East Region Mr Mahama said he initiated the progressively free education policy in 2015 to eaze the burden of school fees on parents hence he could not turn around to collapse the policy.