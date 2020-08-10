General News

Akufo-Addo's directive to GES to allow dismissed students write WASSCE good - Educationist

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Educationist and psychologist Mr. Samuel Richard Ziggah says the directive by President Akufo-Addo to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to allow the dismissed 14 students write their exams is a step in the right direction.

GES last week issued a statement dismissing 14 students following recent acts of indiscipline and vandalism recorded in the ongoing West African Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



The students were also barred from writing their remaining exams organized by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).



GES in its statement said the punishment was to “serve as a deterrent and to ensure that life and property are protected in schools”.



But Mr. Ziggah in his view said the punishment was done in a rush and did not correspond with what the students did.



He, has, therefore, commended the president for the directive he gave.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Mr. Ziggah added the directive was not shocking because if it had not come, Ghanaians would have demanded for more answers.

Meanwhile, he has alleged the students misbehaved because they were promised that they would be given the questions and even if they should fail, they would be passed.



To him, authorities should have probed further before sanctioning the students.



He said it was below the belt for the students to insult the president but they did what they did based on examples set by politicians who engage in insults in the media.



He advised politicians to desist from engaging in politics of insults so they set good examples for our children.



He has also asked for the GES to employ the services of counselors to counsel the students over the incident.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.