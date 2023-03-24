Akufo-Addo’s six ministerial nominees fate hangs in balance

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

President Akufo-Addo’s six ministerial nominees are expected to know their fate later Friday morning when Members of Parliament (MPs) return to the chamber.

Thursday’s sitting to consider the Appointment Committee’s report on the nominees was characterized by delays and heated exchanges.



The situation compelled the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin to defer a decision on the report to Friday, March 24, 2023.



The Minority insists on rejecting the nominees until certain conditions including amendments to the controversial Constitutional Instrument (CI) from the Electoral Commission (EC).

During the debate late Thursday night, the Majority insisted the nominees most of whom are MPs are more than qualified to occupy the offices for which they were nominated.



The Minority however in the presence of their party Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia questioned the refusal of President Akufo-Addo to cut down on the size of his government in the midst of the current economic crisis.