Alleged Child Marriage: Finding a virgin above 15 years in Nungua has become difficult - Nungua Mantse

The Nungua Mantse, Odaifio Welentsi III, has justified the marriage of Gborbu Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII to a minor, by drawing inspiration from biblical references and emphasizing the traditional requirement that the priest marries a virgin.

According to the Nungua Mantse, finding virgin girls above the age of 9 years in Nungua has become a challenge, making the exceptional case of Naa Ayemoede who is a minor significant in fulfilling this customary requirement.



He defended the marriage, stating that it adheres to biblical principles and reflects the absolute nature of Nungua and Ga culture.



“We have been transparent with our dealings throughout the process. Everything has been opened to the public. Anyone who claims they have not seen what we are doing is the one who doesn’t want to see it.



“And so far, everything we have done is biblical. Have we not read it from the Holy Book? Is it not what is written in the Holy Book that we replicated? Or did we do something different?

“Some people witnessed it and they are not happy with us, they say the old man is married to a young child and plenty of other issues on the matter, and I tell them that, the Nungua and Ga culture is absolute and it will never change.



“If we say we would follow the tradition, be it a King or a Chief Priest if we say we would follow the tradition and look for a virgin for them, they should tell me where we can find a virgin in these modern times in Nungua,” he said in Ga in an exclusive interview with Afii TV.



The Nungua Mantse continued “In our current dispensation, most girls above 15 years are no longer virgins. They have all been taken sexually, so if we look around and see a girl who is still a virgin, then she is the best candidate.



“So, the current behaviour of girls these days has warranted this practice, however, it is biblical.”

The marriage has faced fierce criticism, with many questioning the justification of marrying a minor and expressing concerns about child rights violations.



Opponents of the alleged marriage argue that cultural traditions should not be used to justify practices that harm or exploit vulnerable individuals, particularly children.



Meanwhile, the Ghana police service has announced taking custody of the said bride and her parents pending investigations.

Initial reports suggested that the girl in question was 12 years old but subsequent reports and clarification from the traditional leaders say she is 16 and not 12 years old.



Ghana’s constitution is however clear that the age of consent for marriage is 18 years.







