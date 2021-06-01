Alleged coup plotters back in court for bail variation

Tue, 1 Jun 2021 Source: kasapafmonline.com
The alleged coup plotters are expected at the High court today, June 1, 2021, for a bail condition variation.
Lawyers of the accused persons are scheduled to move a review bail application for it to be varied.
Embattled Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Benjamin Agordzo and nine others have been charged with the highest crime of the land, high treason.
The 10 accused persons have since early 2020 faced the charge of treason felony until April 24, 2021, when the State upgraded its charges against the suspects.
