High Treason charge: Ghanaians deserve better details - ASEPA to Attorney General

Michael Thompson is the Executive Director of ASEPA

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) is demanding further details from the Attorney General on the fresh charges it has slapped on the 9 persons facing prosecution for their alleged attempts at destabilizing the government.

ACP Benjamin Agordzo and some other nine accused persons were re-arrested on Friday, April 23, 2021, and slapped with the fresh charges after the Attorney General told an Accra High Court later that they believed it was the perfect charge for what they did, contrary to the earlier charge of treason felony.



But, the ASEPA says it is not enough that the AG, Godfred Dame, has not given detailed reasons for this new move.



In a statement issued on the matter, they want answers, and they want it fast.



"As a human rights organization, we have great interest in the matter, particularly on matters affecting the fundamental rights of the individuals to a fair trial.



"It is therefore imperative that the AG provided further information on the matter to the general public, on the basis for the re-arrest of these individuals and the new charges slapped on them," the statement signed by ASEPA Executive Director, Michael Thompson, wrote.



The Alliance has also cautioned the AG to ensure that it does not, at any point in the trial process, infringe on the fundamental human rights of the accused persons, else they will have to answer questions.

"We also charge the Attorney General to ensure that at all times during the trial, the fundamental human rights of these individuals enshrined under the constitution are not abused and if any evidence emerges that in the course of this trial, the fundamental human rights of these individuals have been violated in any remotest way, the Attorney General would have serious questions to answer to," portions of their statement read.







Assistant Commissioner of Police, Benjamin Agordzo and nine others risk death penalty after being charged with the highest criminal act, high treason.



The embattled Assistant Commissioner of Police was arrested last year over his alleged involvement in assisting the suspected leader of coup plotters, Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, through messages he sent on WhatsApp.



Despite being granted a GHC500,000 bail by a High Court presided over by Justice Charles Ekow Baiden, he has been re-arrested by the National Intelligence Bureau after the case was appealed by Attorney General Godfred Dame.



