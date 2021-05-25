‘Coup’ plot: Mac Palm, 7 others fail to meet bail term; file motion for variation

The alleged coup plotters on their way out of court

Dr. Frederick Yao Mac Palm and seven others who are part of the 10 accused persons standing trial for an alleged coup plot have filed applications seeking for bail variations.

This was after the accused persons who have been charged with conspiracy to commit High Treason and High Treason failed to meet their bail conditions.



They were on April 24 granted bail in the sum of GHc2 million with two sureties to be justified.



They were as well to report to the Director of National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) Mondays and Thursdays and were also to deposit their passports at the registry of the court.



The rest of Donya Kafui, Yohannes Zikpi, WO11 Esther Saan, Col Seidu Abubakar, LAC Ali Solomon and Col Sylvester Akanpewon and Col Kojo Gameli have all failed to meet their bail terms.



ACP Agordzor, charged with Abetment and Bright Allan Debrah aka Bright Allan Yeboah are the only two who have met their bail conditions.

Agordzor and Gameli are on GHc1 million bail sum with two sureties one to be justified.



They are among other things to deposit their passports to the registry of the court. They are also to report to their Commanders on Mondays and Thursdays.



A three-member panel of the Court presided over by Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botwe has fixed June 1, 2021, for the case management conference.



Other members of the panel are Justice Hafisata Amaleboba and Justice Anthony Oppong.



ACP Agordzo and Dr Mac Palm together with eight others alleged to have played various roles in an attempt to destabilise the country have pleaded not guilty to four charges.

The 10 accused persons who were on bail earlier for treason felony were re-arrested by the NIB and slapped with the charges of conspiracy to commit High Treason, High Treason and Abetment.



The charge of High Treason is higher than the earlier charge of treason and the court sitting was presided over by three High Court Justices presided over by Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botwe.



All the accused persons are said to belong to a group called Take Action Ghana.



In June 2018, security agencies picked up intelligence of the group’s alleged plan to overthrow the government and usurp executive powers.