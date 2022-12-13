Alleged leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures

Asiedu-Nketiah during the 2020 Election Petition

Contents of a leaked audio believed to have captured the voice of of the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah, has revealed that during the party went without defensible figures when they petitioned the Supreme Court over the 2020 elections.

Speaking in the 14-minutes-plus leaked audio clip that has been shared multiple times on microblogging app; WhatsApp, the voice is heard explaining that even before the NDC went to court to challenge the declaration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the 2020 elected candidate in the elections, they had been experiencing some technical challenges.



“Only after collating five regions, we were told that the system that would help with that job had crashed and that is why, in truth, we did not have results to challenge the Electoral Commission. We came to the conclusion that looking at the region-by-region results, we had won, and even if we had not, Akufo-Addo had not won the first round and in the worst-case scenario, we needed to go for a second round, but where were the documents for us to use?” he said.



Asiedu-Nketiah further said that after devising new ways of putting together their own results, he got to court and was surprised when there were no ready figures for him to use in defense.



The voice of the person believed to be the NDC General Secretary added that being someone known to be very knowledgeable in electoral processes, not even his expertise would have helped him avoid the embarrassment that situation presented him with.

“We then decided to resort to manual collation and then Chairman elected himself as the head of that team and then he brought in some university students to help with the work. So, when the time came for me to stand in the docket to give evidence and I asked for the evidence, what I was presented with, should anyone use it anywhere in evidence, they will be embarrassed but here in Ghana, I am respected by many as someone who is very knowledgeable in electoral processes yet when I was in the docket, I was presented with indefensible documents,” he added.



Asiedu-Nketiah, popularly known as General Mosquito, is contesting the incumbent Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo for the position of NDC National Chairman.



AE/WA