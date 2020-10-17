Alleged leaked audiotape of NDC National Chairman sent to Israel for forensic examination

NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

An audio recording attributed to the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo who is standing trial at a High Court on charges of assault and conspiracy on public officers has been forwarded to Israel for forensic examination.

This was disclosed by an investigator with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Bernard Berko in court on Friday, October 16, 2020, during cross-examination.



The Israeli Forensic Science Institute is to ascertain the authenticity of the audiotape and determine whether the voice on the tape is actually that of the NDC Chairman.



“I made a copy and also made a copy of the one I had earlier received from Adom FM and labeled it as Elder Ofosu Ampofo.



“My Lord, I forwarded the two recordings to the Israel Forensic Science Institute for examination,” the Detective stated in court.

Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo and a communications team member of the NDC, Kwaku Boahen are standing trial at the High Court for an alleged plot against the EC Chairperson and others.



Lawyers of the NDC Chairman are arguing that the audio is doctored and thus cannot be used as evidence in court.



The Institute of Forensic Science established by a team of experts has over 13 years of experience in evidence examinations.



It is the core of the Israeli Police Forensic services Department – which provides forensic services to the wider public.