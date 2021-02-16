Allow EC Chairperson to be cross-examined - Supreme Court told

Novihoho Afaglo is appealing that the Supreme Court rules in favour of the Petitioner

The Chief Executive Officer of Marrer Ghana Limited and Susatgad Boat Building, Mr Novihoho Afaglo has said, to preserve the interest and dignity of Ghana, Supreme Court must allow the Electoral Commission (EC) Boss to be cross-examined.

According to him, 2020 election petition can only be closed in good faith if Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa is allowed to go into the witness box to be cross-examined by the petitioner's lawyers to prove herself beyond doubt.



Mr Afaglo disclosed that, the office of EC is highest and a non-political body so, to protect and safeguard the institution, the occupant must be allowed in a situation like this to clear the doubt and defend the sanity of her actions.



Speaking to the Daily Heritage, Mr Afaglo said the EC Boss should be granted the opportunity at the witness box by the Supreme Court judges to clear the conscious of the voters in the December 7 2020, general elections.



He said because the proceedings is being telecast live, the whole world is watching the actions and inactions and that, this will boost or erode investors confidence in the justice system in the country.

"I seriously think the Supreme Court and it’s bodies made of the seven justices need to prove to the Ghanaian people including the whole world thus monitoring this election petition that they hold the interest of Ghana and it’s people at heart," the CEO stated.



Mr Afaglo, therefore, appeals to the justices of the apex court to expedite justice and bring sanity to the justice system in the country.



