Anticipation high as parliament resumes sitting to debate recommendations of Appointments Committee

Parliament was shutdown after some members were infected with coronavirus

When parliament resumes sitting today, March 2, 2021, one of the key issues it will be looking at is the recommendations of the Appointments Committee which has for the past three weeks been vetting ministerial nominees of President Akufo-Addo.

According to Minority Chief Muntaka Mubarak, the report of the committee on thirty-two nominees who have so far been vetted will be laid before parliament.



The house will then debate the report on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.



Interest in the report has been heightened by the rejection of three of the nominees by the committee.



The Ministers-designate for Food and Agriculture, Fisheries and Aquaculture and Information could not be approved by the committee after minority members of parliament voted against them.

A decision on five other nominees was deferred pending the provision of further and better particulars.



The five are Roads and Highways portfolio Kwesi Amoako-Atta, Minister-designate for Communications and Digitization, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, Health Minister-designate, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Attorney General-designate, Godfred Yeboah Dame and John Peter Amewu, Minister-designate for Railways Development.



The rejection of the three nominees is expected to generate heated debate and go down to the wire with secret balloting expected.