Appointment Committee to vet four Supreme Court nominees on October 18

Parliament House Ghana121121212 Parliament of Ghana | File photo

Tue, 18 Oct 2022 Source: GNA

The Appointment Commitee of Parliament will on Tuesday, October 18, consider four persons nominated by the President for appointments as Supreme Court Judges. 

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament said the Justices to be considered are Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice of the Court of Appeal; Mr Justice George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal.

Completing the list are: Mr Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, Justice of the Court of Appeal; and Mr Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, Justice of the High Court.

Source: GNA
