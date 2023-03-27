Approval of ministers: I took a video of my secret vote as evidence to protect my integrity – Zanetor

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings has confessed that she took a picture/video of her secret ballot on Friday, 24 March 2023, during voting on the approval of some nominees for ministerial positions.

According to the Klottey Korle MP, she did so despite knowing it was wrong, to protect her integrity and have evidence that she voted against the approval of the nominees as directed by the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



She also expressed disappointment in her colleague Minority MPs who voted against the party’s decision and supported the majority side to approve the President’s nominees.



Read details of the full statement below:



The I in the Collective!

The NDC took a decision to vote against the President’s nominations on principle. We needed President Akufo-Addo to avert his mind to the bloated size of his government/cabinet to show the commitment of the Executive to reduce its expenditure as the government struggles with unsustainable debt.



If you disagree with a position the party and leadership have taken, have the courage of your convictions and speak up! It is cowardice and treachery to hide within the collective to pursue your individual parochial agenda!!! For the first time, I was forced to keep evidence of my votes to protect my integrity and my name!



I’m still reeling from the outcome of the secret ballot in the House on Friday. I’ve sat with the sad realisation that the unfortunate side of being part of a collective is the collective shame that comes with the actions of a few unknown faces whose actions affect everyone.



As I’ve enquired about the possible reasons for what happened, I’ve concluded that we are looking at a situation of different interests converging in a single outcome. So, what is the solution to this wicked problem?

As a party, we have been drifting from our principles and values not-so-slowly, and I guess this is a wakeup call that this drift can no longer be ignored or brushed under the carpet. It took a handful of people and a single iceberg to sink the titanic and with it, many innocent persons drowned or froze to death.



As I type and share this, I’m cognisant of the usual abuse that some people are happy to hurl at anyone who dares, however I know that my reticence on this matter will be even more damaging!



My father continued to advise and chastise the party in the face of sometimes outright abuse from his own, but he remained true to his convictions. I still remember vividly when from his hospital bed, he asked me how the people in my constituency were doing in the lead up to the 2020 General Elections. Even when he was a few days away from his own death, he was still worried about Ghana! On Friday night, I felt this deep pain that maybe it was perhaps better that he was not alive to witness what had happened to the NDC. But then again, I thought perhaps had he been alive he would probably have challenged all of us to go and swear on Antoa or dared us to take a lie-detector test!



Alas! Our Founder is no longer with us, but we have come too far to destroy our own legacy! We must course correct, immediately! We need to return to the values and principles on which this party was built including honesty, accountability, integrity, discipline and commitment to our nation, Ghana!!