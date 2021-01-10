Arithmetic deficient NDC MPs need Free SHS – Tafo Pankrono MP jabs

Ekow Vincent Assafuah, MP, Tafo Pankrono

The Member of Parliament for Tafo Pankrono in the Ashanti Region Ekow Vincent Assafuah is of the view that the NDC caucus in Parliament has a deficiency in arithmetic.

This deficiency he said is detected from the claims by the NDC that it is a majority in Parliament.



According to him, the NDC MPs need the much-touted Free Senior High School education in order to learn the basics of counting which to him is lagging among the NDC Members of Parliament.



“All I will say they need is Free SHS,” he told Joy News while reacting to claims by the NDC caucus in Parliament’s claims that they are the Majority in Parliament.

He argued that although the NPP has the same number of seats as the NDC, it is public knowledge that the NPP has the Independent candidate on its side and therefore there is no way the NDC can hold itself as the Majority in the eighth Parliament.



On the conduct of the NDC MPs in the chamber of Parliament, Ekow Vincent Assafuah indicated that the NDC is rotten from bottom to top and is a political party in a mess which needs serious fixing.



“I weep for our democracy. Such indiscipline! NDC is a mess. Rotten from top to bottom,” he said.