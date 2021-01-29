Asiedu Nketia’s claim of vote padding for Akufo-Addo pedestrian - NPP Lawyers

President Akufo Addo's Legal Team

The Legal Team of President Akufo Addo has described as pedestrian claims by the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia that the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa cooked figures for President Akufo-Addo in the 2020 elections.

The NDC scribe who’ll testify at the Supreme Court today(Friday) alleged in his witness statement that President Akufo-Addo benefited from the alleged vote padding because his wife is related to the EC Chairperson.



But the President’s lawyers addressing the media after Thursday’s sitting indicated that that claim will be interrogated in court.

“Where is this business of blood relation between the Chairperson and Rebecca Akufo-Addo[First Lady] coming up? These are pedestrian allegations I don’t think we should pander to them. In any event, he[Asiedu Nketia] will get into the box, I hope he comes and we’ll deal with it.”