Asiedu Nketia’s partisanship won’t affect parliamentary service board job – Political Scientist

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Asiedu Nketia

University of Ghana Political Scientist, Dr. Kwesi Jonah believes that the appointment of General Secretary of the opposition NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia on the Parliamentary Service board will not affect his work.

He made this known in an interview with Univers News.



“The function of a Parliamentary Service board member doesn’t need you in an office, the board meets periodically, as and when it is necessary for them to meet so it would not in any way affect his job either as a National Democratic Congress General Secretary or on the board,” Dr. Jonah said.



Speaker Alban Bagbin informed the House on Monday that Mr. Asiedu Nketia met the necessary criteria and as a result his “unwavering decision” to appoint the NDC General secretary as a member of the board.

A letter from Parliament’s Advisory Committee read by the Speaker to legislators stated that the membership of the NDC’s General Secretary on the board “may amount to an undesired intrusion into the governance of Parliament by a political party and may not in the circumstances bode well for the independence of parliament since he [Asiedu Nketia] is the General Secretary of a major political party.”



Further speaking, Dr. Kwesi Jonah, however, commended the Speaker for taking such a decision.



“Asiedu Nketia is a former parliamentarian and understands the workings of the chamber of parliament. The reason why people are agitating is that they have a false sense of the purpose of the Parliamentary Service board. They think it is a big board for the General Secretary, but I believe the speaker made due diligence before appointing him,” he added.