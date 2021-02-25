Ayine discharged of contempt charge

Spokesperson for the Petitioner's lawyers, Dr Dominic Ayine

The Supreme Court has discharged former Deputy Attorney General Dr Dominic Ayine over the contempt charge.

This was after the court met today to weigh his execution of its directive to purge himself of contempt.



Dr Ayine was on last Monday, February 22 hauled before the apex court for scandalizing in a post-election petition court hearing address to the media on February 17.



The court while deciding against slapping him with punitive sanctions, ordered the contemnor to purge himself by apologizing and retracting his comments through the same medium.

Dr Ayine has since his discharged on Monday, apologized to the bench, the entire judicial service through the same medium he made those scandalous comments.



“I have looked at what I said that day and I have come to the conclusion that I went overboard. I crossed the lines with respect to the remarks that I made in terms of attributing impropriety to the Supreme Court of the Republic of Ghana.



“This morning, I delivered a letter to His Lordship the Chief Justice, offering an unqualified apology to the court,” the lawmaker said.