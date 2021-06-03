Ayine hauled before General Legal Council for attacking Judiciary

Dominic Akuritinga Ayine Ghanaian Politician

Former Deputy Attorney General, Dr. Dominic Ayine has been hauled before the disciplinary committee of the General Legal Council for allegedly questioning the independence of Ghana’s Judiciary.

According to the Judicial Secretary, Justice Cynthia Pamela Addo the Chief Justice finds Ayine’s alleged “disparaging comments unacceptable” and has therefore directed the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee to set an investigation into the matter.



A copy of a letter dated 25th May 2021 and addressed to the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Legal Council cited a similar offense during the election petition hearing where Ayine was forgiven and warned against scandalizing the courts and undermining the administration of justice in the country.



“These comments are made against the backdrop of the Supreme Court discharging Dr. Ayine on a charge of contempt for similar comments made against members of the Supreme Court during the Election Petition hearing. Dr. Ayine apologized profusely when he appeared before the court on the contempt charge and admitted to having made comments which were unbecoming of a Lawyer of his standing and a former Deputy Attorney General.”



Meanwhile, a copy of an extract of his alleged comments has been forwarded to the General Legal Council for investigations into his alleged attack on the Judiciary.



Dr. Dominic Ayine recently questioned the independence of the judiciary due to the manner the Supreme Court adjudicated the 2020 election petition.

According to him, the Supreme Court’s failure to apply the rules of procedure as well as the consistent and continuous dismissal of petitioner’s applications or reliefs were the basis of his assertion.



“Adjudication is the process of accountability. So for me, it is okay to dismiss an application brought by a petitioner for one relief or the other whether substantive or procedural.



“But it is another thing to fail to apply the rules of procedure in a manner that enhances the accountability process. So at the end of the day, the petition actually dampened my hopes with respect to the independence of the judiciary and its ability to hold the Electoral Commission, in particular, accountable in election petitions,” he stressed.



The Bolga East MP was part of a panel at a CDD-Ghana Roundtable Discussion on ‘Presidential Election Petitions and their Impact on Africa’s Democracy’.