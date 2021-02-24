Baba Jamal clashes with Nana B over Tsatsu Tsikata

Per GhanaWeb’s monitoring, there was an intense exchange between two members of the bar during the Tuesday, February 23, 2021, edition of Okay FM’s morning show Adi Akye Ebia.

This was after a member of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s communication team in the ongoing presidential Election Petition case, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B); whiles making submissions, accused lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata, lead counsel of petitioner John Dramani Mahama, of attempting to deliberately mislead the judges sitting on the case.



Lawyer Baba Jamal who is on the petitioner’s communication team, called in to register his displeasure about the manner in which Nana B was mudslinging the venerable Tsikata.



But Henry Nana Boakye retorted that Tsikata in his numerous attempts to convince the seven-member panel to allow the petitioner reopen his case, did so by deliberately quoting an incomplete version of section 72 of the Evidence Act.



“When I say he sought to mislead the court, I am not attacking the person. If you read the second respondents’ affidavit in opposition to the petitioner’s motion for review of the ruling of the Supreme Court, we have stated clearly that Mr Tsatsu Tsikata sought to mislead the court by leaving that critical portion out,” he stated.

Nana Boakye who is also the National Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party insisted that he rather sought to point out the fact that Mr Tsikata deliberately quoted the law without quoting it in its entirety and that was calculated to lead the bench astray.



Listen to the exchange between the two lawyers below:



