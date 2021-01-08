Bagbin is the best person from NDC to be Speaker under an Akufo-Addo presidency – Gabby Otchere-Darko

Legal practitioner, Gabby Otchere-Darko

Legal luminary, Gabby Otchere-Darko has conceded to the claim that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) made a better choice of presenting Alban Bagbin as the candidate for the Speakership race.

According to him, Alban Bagbin who was elected as the Speaker of Parliament Thursday, January 7, 2021, was the best person from the opposition NDC to work with the governing New Patriotic Party.



The legal practitioner further labelled Mr Bagbin as a mature, experienced, and impartial man.



As quoted by Citinews, Gabby Otchere-Darko said, “Under the circumstances, Alban Bagbin is the best person from the NDC to be Speaker under an Akufo-Addo presidency. Yes, he is true green NDC – through and through. But, if the nation must have a Speaker from the opposition who can be expected not to unduly frustrate the work of government, then Bagbin is he. He has maturity, he has the experience, he does not dislike Akufo-Addo. In fact, the two have always enjoyed mutual respect for each other.”



Bring to bear his expectations from the newly-elected Speaker of Parliament, the legal practitioner said he was looking forward to Alban Bagbin to discharge his duties without fear and favour to his party; NDC and its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, “I do not expect Mr. Speaker to go against the national interest in order to satisfy, say, a JM agenda. And, he can be his own man. I am inclined to believe him when he says he will serve the nation with honesty.”



“Serving the nation also means helping the party elected to implement the manifesto platform upon which it campaigned and got given the mandate of the people. The NPP remains the Majority in Parliament to drive the agenda of the Executive and requires the full, professional cooperation of the Speaker,” he added.



