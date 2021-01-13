Bagbin will never frustrate government business – Afenyo Markin

MP for Effutu constituency, Alex Afenyo Markin

NPP’s Deputy Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, believes strongly that the newly elected Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Alban Bagbin will not in any way sabotage the government with his current position.

With the reality of a hung Parliament and the fact that the Speaker emerges from the opposition political party, there have been concerns about how President Akufo-Addo’s working relationship with Parliament will look like.



But touching on the confusion, Mr. Afenyo Markin believes that Mr. Alban Bagbin is a just man and as such he will oversee the affairs of the house in all fairness and honesty.



“Bagbin is a politician, we all are politicians. I cannot foresee him frustrating government business nor parliamentary work. Besides, the Speaker’s office is such that if you decide to be biased, you will be seen and called out. With his 28 years of experience, I can’t foresee him putting his image and reputation on the line. ” he told Citi TV.

He added that the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic will be noted for a good working relationship despite the chaos that characterized its inauguration.



Meanwhile, the immediate-past Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu says the party that forms the Majority side in Ghana’s 8th Parliament will be known on Friday, January 15, 2021, when the House has its first sitting.



He said although the Independent MP for Fomena, Hon. Andrews Asiamah Amoako has publicly stated his intentions to do business with the NPP caucus, his position is not yet official.