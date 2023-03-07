0
Menu
News

Barker-Vormawor condemns military for their 'stupidity' in Ashaiman

Oliver Barker Vormawor, Convener FTC Movement Lead convener of the #FixtheCountry movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Tue, 7 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The lead convener of the #FixtheCountry movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has condemned the Ghana Armed Forces over the actions of its officers who are reported to have brutalised residents of Ashaiman over the alleged murder of a soldier.

According to him, the military men's actions were wrong and stupid and set a dangerous precedent.

In a post shared on Facebook on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, Barker-Vormawor explained that the military has no law enforcement powers and cannot even investigate crimes even if it is committed against their officers.

"The Military have no law enforcement powers. They cannot investigate crime that occurs when committed by civilians. Even if it's against a Military personnel. The rampant way in which military officials roam our streets and decide to take the law into their own hands must be watched ooo.

"I totally condemn the killing of the young military officer in Ashaiman. However, to think that Military persons can just storm communities and brutalise them in revenge under a democracy is a really, really dangerous trend oooo," parts of the post read.

He also said that the failure of the state to prosecute military men who caused havoc at Ejura and Wa is what is encouraging them to continue to brutalise ordinary Ghanaians.

"I am willing to provide pro bono legal representation to anybody who was injured, brutalised, or even detained by the Military for their stupidity in Ashaiman," he added.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament, Ernest Norgbey, has confirmed to GhanaWeb that some military personnel in Ashaiman appear to have taken the law into their hands, moving from house to house and brutalising residents in the area.

This comes after videos of the incident captured by some residents went viral on social media.

In some of these videos, personnel are seen hitting and brutalising residents who were outside their rooms.

The incident happened on the dawn of Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Official Town in Ashaiman.

Details emerging indicate that the personnel were avenging the death of one of their colleagues who was killed in the area on the dawn of Saturday, March 4, 2023.

View Barker-Vormawor’s post below:



Meanwhile, catch the latest GhanaWeb TV Election Desk interview with Francis Addai-Nimoh, as he discusses his plans to become the NPP's flagbearer, below:





IB/SEA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Related Articles: