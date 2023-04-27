Bawumia allegedly blocks NDC activist on Twitter

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has allegedly blocked an opposition activist from accessing his Twitter handle.

The activist, known on Twitter as Annan Perry posted evidence of the block on Thursday, April 27, 2023 with a caption suggesting that the Vice President was being intolerant.



"Such a useless vice president Ghana. You claim to have created job but can’t understand interrogations," his caption read.



Social media has traditionally become a go-to platform for most public officials to put out their engagements and also interface with members of the public.



It has, however, become a place where social media users also throw invectives at government officials and handles.

It is not known the exact reason the handler of Bawumia's account blocked the activist.



Bawumia currently has over 740,800 followers on the platform.



Student sues Uganda president over Twitter block - UK Guardian report



A Ugandan student living in the US, in 2019, sued President Yoweri Museveni for blocking him on Twitter after he referred to the head of state as “a dictator” and said he had to go.

"In the lawsuit, Hillary Innocent Taylor Seguya, a global youth ambassador and master’s student of international relations at Harvard University, contends that by blocking him on Twitter, Museveni bars him from online conversation.



"It leaves him unable to see or respond to tweets on the president’s official handle, @KagutaMuseveni, used as a public forum to disseminate information relating to the activities of his public office in his official capacity and to get feedback from citizens," the Guardian report read in part.



Seguya petitioned the civil division of the high court in the capital, Kampala, to declare Museveni’s action as illegal, procedurally improper, unreasonable and irrational.



He said, his account @HillaryTaylorVI, had been blocked from following, viewing, contacting, liking, tagging and retweeting the tweets on the president’s account.

