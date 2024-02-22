Bawumia had every right to ask Amissah-Arthur 170 questions on the economy – Nana Akomea

The late Kwesi Amissah-Arthur (left) and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Nana Akomea, a deputy campaign chairman and strategist of the National Campaign Team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has defended Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia against criticism of the 170 questions he posed to the late former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.

Dr. Bawumia, when he was running mate of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo prior to the 2016 elections, posed some 170 questions on the economy to the late former vice president.



Speaking in an interview on Citi TV on February 21, 2024, Nana Akomea indicated that Dr. Bawumia, the flagbearer of the NPP, had every right to ask Amissah-Arthur the questions because they were both gunning for the same position.



He, however, refuted the assertion that the fact that Bawumia posed the questions to Amissah-Arthur means that vice presidents are responsible for managing the economy.



“Two things. What did the NDC say? They asked Amissah-Arthur to ignore Bawumia and indeed he ignored Bawumia. Yes, that's what they did.



“They said 'Why would he direct questions at you? Ignore him'. And Amissah-Arthur himself came out to say that he had been asked to ignore Bawumia. But the thing is this, Bawumia was a vice presidential candidate and his counterpart in the NDC was who? Amissah-Arthur,” he said.

He added, “So if I'm the chairman of the NPP, my main opposite number will be the chairman of the NDC. I will not be responding to what some constituency chairman or some organiser has said. I'll be responding to the chair of the NDC.”



