Bawumia is NPP's 'maradona' & 'chief schemer' - Fifi Kwetey

Ketu South Member of Parliament, Fifi Kwetey has taken a swipe at Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia describing him as a "chief schemer".

According to him, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) fed Ghanaians with a lot of deceitful words and promises and Dr Bawumia was behind it.



"When you say for example that when I come into office I'm not increasing your taxes, and at the same time you say even though I'm not going to increase your taxes I’m going to find enough money to be able to develop this country . . . right from the word go, you are in trouble," Fifi Kwetey said, adding that they promised to reduce the borrowing.



The MP was reacting to President Akufo-Addo's performance in the economic sector.



He suggested that the ruling government's economic performance is unimpressive and further criticized how several banks and financial institutions were closed down.

Fifi Kwetey who was speaking on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme added: "at the same time you said you are going to reduce the borrowing; not the rate of borrowing, as we notice the Maradonna of the NPP who normally does a lot of the tricks that the NPP did . . . Maradona and I mean Maradona not in the positive sense, unfortunately; I’m talking more about the ability to dribble; that’s the Vice President. He's basically the chief schemer who effectively does all kinds of dribbling left, right and centre and things that are not credible . . . ".



