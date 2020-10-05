Bawumia is intelligent and hardworking - Lydia Seyram Alhassan

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is intelligent and hardworking according to the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuguon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

According to her,the Vice President has distinguished himself as a powerhouse of knowledge in the field of economics and management of the economy. She further stressed that,his prognostic ideas and policy alternatives is the reason why the Ghanaian economy is on the right track.



Addressing residents of Abelemkpe she said, "Without a doubt, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is a cistern of sound policies and programmes idyllic to develop Ghana.”



“The Vice President is very intelligent and hardworking that is why am pleading with you to vote for me and President Akufo-Addo to continue our good works.”

“Never in the history of Ghana, has a Vice President been so visible and notable in government business.”



Lydia Seyram Alhassan stated that, Ghanaians should be proud to have had one of its own as a vice president, whose dedication to his work is unprecedented.