Bawumia meets UCC medical school graduate who bagged 16 out of 22 awards

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has met Nathaniel Codjoe, the University of Cape Coast (UCC) medical school graduate who bagged 16 out of 22 awards at the university's graduation ceremony held on March 30, 2023.

In a Facebook post shared on Monday, April 3, 2023, Dr. Bawumia disclosed that he met Nathaniel Cudjoe with his family to commend him for the feat he achieved.



He added that he was not surprised that Codjoe was the best in his class after his interaction with him.



“Meet Nathaniel Codjoe, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in medicine and surgery and swept 16 out of 22 awards at the just ended 2nd session of the 55th Congregation of the University of Cape Coast.



“Interacting with him and his parents today at my office in the Jubilee House, I was not surprised he garnered such awards. He is such a brilliant chap. I wish him all the best in his future endeavours.



“Congratulations Nathaniel. Reach for your dreams. It is possible,” parts of the post read.



Nathaniel Codjoe was the toast of the audience at the University of Cape Coast's graduation ceremony on Thursday, March 30, 2023, emerging as the best student in his class.



He certainly earned the plaudits that came his way after sweeping 16 out of 22 available awards.

GhanaWeb checks show that Dr. Codjoe is an old student of St. Peter's Secondary School, Nkwatia-Kwahu.



What UCC wrote about Dr. Codjoe's feat:



Nathaniel Cudjoe, the freshly-graduated medical doctor from the School of Medical Sciences, picked 16 awards (out of 22) at the second session of the 55th Congregation Ceremony held for graduates from the College of Health and Allied Sciences.



Nathaniel Codjoe was adjudged the:



1. Best Student in Anatomy



2. Best Student in Medical Biochemistry



3. Best Graduating Student in Physiology

4. Best Student in Microbiology



5. Best Student in Community Medicine



6. Best Student in Chemical Pathology



7. Best Student in Pharmacology



8. Best Student in Clinical student



9. Best Graduating Male Student



10. Best Graduating Pre-Clinical Student

11. Best Student in MB ChB Final Part II



12. Best Overall Performance



13. Best Overall Male Medical Student



14. Best Student in Family Medicine



15. Molecular Medicine with Certificate



16. Best student in Ear, Nose and Throat Rotation



