Be disciplined wherever you find yourself - Minister advises children

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister poses with children

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, has advised children to be disciplined wherever they find themselves and must exhibit good conduct appreciable to society.

He counselled them to also take their studies seriously and to cling to their ambitions since that was the surest path to success.



Dr Bin Salih gave the advice when the leadership of the Upper West Regional Children Parliament called on him in Wa to, among other things, advocate the dire need for the protection and safeguard the interest of children in the region.



The concerns of the Children Parliament hinged on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, teenage pregnancy and menstrual hygiene on the children’s education as well as election 2020 and its possible implications on the development of children.



“It is when you are young that you lay the foundation, and from your presentations, each of you have the capacity to reach the height that you aspire to reach”, the Regional Minister counselled.



He said they should not allow their present circumstances and challenges to serve as impediments to their success, but must strive to surmount all difficulties to succeed.

Dr Bin Salih explained that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, government had put in stringent measures in fighting the pandemic, which paved way for the final year students at all levels to return to school.



He said government was working to create a safer environment to enable the re-opening of schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Regional Minister said all schools in the upper West Region, for instance, were disinfected as part of efforts to protect the lives of the students when schools resume.



He said the interest of children was paramount to government hence the introduction of the Free Senior High School programme to enable every child to have access to education irrespective of his or her economic and social status.



Ms Zakia Ibrahim, the Speaker of the Upper West Regional Children Parliament and member of the National Children Parliament, commended the Regional Minister for giving them the opportunity to interact with him.

She urged the minister to continue to open his doors to the Children Parliament and to support in their activities to enable them to become responsible leaders in future.



She asked for the blessings and support of the minister and the Regional Coordinating Council in the running of the activities of the parliament for the betterment of children in the region and the country at large.



The Pollie Kids, a Wa based youth-led group, inaugurated the Upper West Regional Children's Parliament in March 2020 to help develop the intellectual and leadership skills of the children in the region and to advocate their welfare.

