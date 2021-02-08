Be patient, you will soon realize Mahama has a good case – Baba Jamal replies Oppong Nkrumah

Baba Jamal is a spokesperson for John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 election petition

Baba Jamal, a spokesperson for the petitioner, John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 election petition has expressed the belief that at the end of the hearing, the reliefs being sought will be granted.

Baba Jamal who is a member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress is convinced that the party’s candidate has solid a case and would be vindicated by the Supreme Court.



Speaking during an interview with Okay FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, Baba Jamal stated that it is premature and prejudicial for anyone to suggest that Mahama has no case.



“We’ve not gone far in the case yet so people should be patient. The case is now gathering momentum. When Kpessa Whyte was cross-examined we all saw the things he said. People should be patient and follow the case.



"Oppong Nkrumah is a spokesperson and a lawyer and shouldn’t speak like that. The plaintiff is even yet to make his case in full. He should relax because we will soon prove that we have a good case.



"The court outlined five conditions for judgment and none of it requires the NDC to submit their own collated result. So it’s irrelevant to ask such a question,” he said.

John Dramani Mahama has refused to accept the EC’s declaration that Akufo-Addo received the backing of Ghanaians to rule for another four years.



He is thus challenging the result at the country’s apex court.



The court will resume sittings today with the third of Mahama’s witnesses expect to be cross-examined today.



After having five of his 23-paragraph struck out, Rojo Mettle Nunoo will mount the witness box today for cross-examination.