Be professional with reportage on election petition verdict

President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Roland Affail Monney

President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Roland Affail Monney, has asked members of the association to employ decorum in their reportage on the verdict of the election 2020 petition.

Roland Affail Monney asked media houses to eschew partisan politics and sensationalism in their reports.



GJA President made this call when he addressed media men ahead of the election 2020 petition verdict on Wednesday 3rd March 2021.



This caution follows calls by the Judicial Service requesting the media to pull down stories that convey hateful reportage against the Judiciary.



“We are praying that there will be nothing [tragic] about tomorrow’s coverage of the judgement of the Supreme Court case. We want you to enhance the coverage of the hearings,” GJA President Roland Affail Monney said.



The executive secretary for the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), Gloria Hiadzi, who also addressed media men at the press conference encouraged media houses to build a strong cordial relationship judiciary.

The relationship, she said is necessary for for nation-building.



“Let us not see each other as people from distant poles but rather work together to achieve a common end,” she added



The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) declared the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, winner of the 2020 Presidential elections on 9th December 2020.



The declaration was contested in court by the NDC, who argued that the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, did not win the election 2020 as declared by the EC.