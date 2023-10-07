Be thankful Occupy BoG protesters were not violent – Franklin Cudjoe tells BoG Governor

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President and Chief Executive Officer, IMANI Africa

Franklin Cudjoe, the distinguished founder and president of IMANI Africa, has expressed his surprise and strong disapproval of comments made by the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison, in relation to the #OccupyBoGProtest.

Franklin Cudjoe voiced his concerns during an interview on The Big Issue on Citi TV stating, "I was a bit taken aback when those comments were attributed to the Central Bank Governor. I initially thought it was one of those fake postings, but it turns out to be true because he has neither retracted nor apologized for them."



Cudjoe continued, "In fact, I think what he should be thankful for is that the demonstrators remained non-violent… Those who prevent people from demonstrating should be grateful that the protesters did not resort to violence," he added.



Cudjoe pointed out that the anger expressed by Ghanaians was legitimate, primarily due to what he referred to as the government's mismanagement of the economy.



He argued, "About 70% of the current issues can be attributed solely to the government's handling of the economy. That is an undeniable fact."

