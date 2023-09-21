LIVE UPDATES: Police stop #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration, arrest several protestors

The Ghana Police Service have begun the arrest of several protestors seeking to participate in an anti-government protest dubbed; #OccupyJulorbiHouse.
The development comes after the police refuted claims that it failed to duly serve an injunction application on conveners of Democracy Hub, the organisers of the protest.
The police personnel which are said to be over 400 in number are taking the protesters to the Accra Regional Headquarters of the police.
Reports say over 350 protesters including organizers of the Democracy Hub group are currently in police custody for defying a police order with regard to a court injunction placed on the planned demonstration.
Meanwhile, some social media users have taken to various platforms to condemn the Police and government for arresting the protestors who believe they are exercising their right to protest.
Some protesters are here #OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/2pNPJfZWJa— #Fixthecountry (@Ghfixthecountry) September 21, 2023
Police has placed organizer in a cell and beaten him #OccupyJulorbiHouse— yaa baby???? (@sophyvibes) September 21, 2023
Where is the Armed Forces bus full of soldiers headed????????— Sim Simma (@Aku__Addy) September 21, 2023
According to reports, the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters are being relocated from the Accra Regional Headquarters to different police stations, including Dansoman, Sukura and Osu Police stations.— SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) September 21, 2023
Lawyers are urged to go to these stations to offer legal support to the… pic.twitter.com/4T6tK1gmvL
The arrest of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters is uncalled for. Can’t citizens demonstrate in peace?— Farmer John (@johndumelo) September 21, 2023
300 plus protestors arrested including organizers. Oliver Barker is been beaten mercilessly. Is this democracy? We are not give up! #OccupyJulorbiHouse— #Fixthecountry (@Ghfixthecountry) September 21, 2023
We’ve just been arrested and being taken to the Regional Office.— Lexis (@niilexis) September 21, 2023
Don’t let this deter you. This is what they wanted.
Do whatever little you can do to get every single person safe. Let God be the judge of all men.#OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/6drILu610q
September 21, 2023
Watch how two #OccupyJulorBiHouse protestors were arrested by the Police during an interview. #JoyNews pic.twitter.com/ZUWFUy3sDU— JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) September 21, 2023
The police presence is huge and crazy !— YourCarGuy ???????????? (@FrankDoe101) September 21, 2023
What’s the crime ??? We dey want protest as a constitutional right against this terrible governance.
Ebi war ? #OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/7IOPm5puc8
Who is the chairman of the police council? Why is he allowing this?— Car battery Dealer (@thebodjona) September 21, 2023
Show up they dont have the logistics to keep all of us in a cell https://t.co/3RvrE9q97o— Car battery Dealer (@thebodjona) September 21, 2023
ano be blind, I will speak my mind— Kla (@Cina_Soul) September 21, 2023
PLENTY EVIL out now everywhere https://t.co/aW4zlkYZ4h#OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/TmRw7dbWY8
Protesters begin to trickle in at the 37 Station in Accra for #OccupyJulorbiHouse #TV3GH #3NewsGH pic.twitter.com/qil5RdYFCe— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) September 21, 2023
????????????????????✊????: Protestors are being moved to various police stations from the Accra Regional Headquarters to Dansoman, Sukura, and Osu Police stations, I’m informed.— Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce???????????????????? (@OleleSalvador) September 21, 2023
Lawyers are encouraged to head to these stations to extend legal assistance for protestors.#OccupyJulorbiHouse https://t.co/5Eg45cjlyf pic.twitter.com/ivatVasrB2
#OccupyJulorbiHouse: Scores of police personnel in crowd control vehicles and riot gear have lined up on the streets in front of Jubilee House. #AMShow pic.twitter.com/uEMwBdlaeA— JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) September 21, 2023
Treating citizens like criminals, when the real criminals are roaming about and plundering the country’s resources. pic.twitter.com/rBTgK3pcqu— Raphäel رفيق ???? (@Benawyn) September 21, 2023
Any leader that sends the police to arrest protesters who are unarmed is a Dictator - Pan Africanist. #GHOneNews #OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/kDWj6QCHiC— GHOne TV (@GHOneTV) September 21, 2023
Anyone looking for legal assistance #OccupyJulorbiHouse https://t.co/9i8n9494ht— ICE QUEEN ❄???? (@chels_iii) September 21, 2023
"We have been arrested, this is not the democracy" - Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor #OccupyJulorbiHouse #TV3GH #3NewsGH
Herh the endsars see how the celebs were posting left right— Kaizoku-ō (@Lester_O3) September 21, 2023
And what's the reason for going to court to stop demonstrators? And why wait for less than 24 hours to the said demonstration to go to court when you have had the notice several days prior? Your job is to provide policing for demonstrators, not be trying to stop them. Is there a… https://t.co/bAy1fijan5— Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) September 21, 2023
When you need Ghana Police, they tell you they lack the logistics to come to your aid. Same institution have the logistics to oppress peaceful demonstrators. Such a shameful institution.— Coc (@Otumfour_233) September 21, 2023
Video Credit???? : Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor / Facebook pic.twitter.com/Hmgr7uGhqi— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) September 21, 2023
Charlie ????this is not democracy! #OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/2kETRpn5k8— Dr Sneaker Nyame (@SneakerNyame_) September 21, 2023
Out of everyone in the government, it’s @konkrumah I am the most disappointed in. You seemed to be the voice of reason now you are quiet. Your silence is very loud.— Fred Amuna (@freddy_amuna) September 21, 2023
????These guys came out with horses and rifles like this is a civil war. All this to stop people from peacefully protesting about the bad economic conditions they’re being made to live through. You can’t make this up.#OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/Dlu1qMgvmP— Lexis (@niilexis) September 21, 2023
Heavy security presence at 37 station as Police arrest leaders of Occupy Julorbi protest. pic.twitter.com/5zGW2eXndW— Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) September 21, 2023
The government has ordered the arrest of innocent unarmed Protesters in Ghana right now!!!! @BBCAfrica @BBCWorld @cnnbrk @CNNPolitics @CNNAfrica— Owo (@exceden) September 21, 2023
Tell people to go live. Recordings can be deleted.— Zubaida A-Rahman (@zubaidah_x) September 21, 2023
I’ve seen firsthand how some (not all) policemen can make up stories to detain people. I had one tell me he can lock me up because he wants to and no one will be able to do anything about it and then lie he never said it.
My Nigerian, South African & Kenyan mutuals on the TL, today Ghanaians are protesting their current government. Pls help us by amplifying all and any tweets under #OccupyJulorbiHouse and #FixTheCountry.— Sim Simma (@Aku__Addy) September 21, 2023
You can also tag international media to expose the treatment of protestors
Protesters are being arrested by the Police. A bus is currently transporting them to the Regional Police Headquarters.#OccupyJulorbiHouse #TV3GH #3NewsGH pic.twitter.com/aIRCwZIoQB— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) September 21, 2023
the police just picked me and my friend up. they are calling us suspects. they are taking us towards nkrumah circle. #fixthecountry— b. (@fr3me_Bella) September 21, 2023
Witnessing oppressors rule. My goodness can’t believe this. Ghana must really work cause it’s home.— Coc (@Otumfour_233) September 21, 2023
????????????????????✊????: At this point if you’re wearing a black/red tee, you just may be arrested by the discretion of the police as a ‘suspect’ for disrupting public peace & flouting the Public Order Act lol. #OccupyJulorbiHouse https://t.co/4ccGXdLaZ4— Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce???????????????????? (@OleleSalvador) September 21, 2023
The protest isn’t even about asking npp officials to resign, its about asking for better living conditions.— Zubaida A-Rahman (@zubaidah_x) September 21, 2023
This could have been handled so much better. Sad.
I’m here. You can join too.— #Let'sTalkGhana (@drgyimah) September 21, 2023
The police haven’t touched me pic.twitter.com/nzWwtmRJ5A
I’m demonstrating this weekend because, people don’t have potable water to drink in the region I studied in for four years. A decade later, they’re still at it.— hajia (@Pengdor) September 21, 2023
Because I had to give my number to a pharmacist in korle bu to have access to government subsidised rabies vaccines.
Joined a new group of people walking towards Flagstaff and I just noticed a police Navara pass by and take pictures of us— Sean (@SeanReezy25) September 21, 2023
Another set of arrested #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters at the Regional Police Headquarters. #TV3GH #3NewsGH pic.twitter.com/sod0TrE001— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) September 21, 2023
????????????????????????✊????: Currently, @Cina_Soul is the only Ghanaian music personality I’ve personally seen here at the Accra Regional Police Station. She’s engaged a number of the friends and family of some of the detained protestors at the entrance of the police station. She looks very… https://t.co/dQ6j1T8ycM pic.twitter.com/jWycgDBrn8— Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce???????????????????? (@OleleSalvador) September 21, 2023
