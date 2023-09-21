We served injunction notice through your lawyers - Police to #OccupyJulorbi protest organisers

The Ghana Police Service says it has filed a court application to stop the protest

The Ghana Police Service has refuted claims that it failed to duly serve an injunction application on conveners of Democracy Hub, the organisers of an anti-government protest dubbed #OccupyJulorbiHouse.

According to a statement by the Ghana Police Service dated September 20, 2023, it duly served the organisers the application prohibiting the group from going ahead with the protest scheduled to take place within the vicinity of the Jubilee House between Thursday, September 21, 2023, to Saturday, September 23, 2023.



“We wish to state categorically that the organisers of Democracy Hub were duly served with the application on Tuesday, 19 September 2023, through their lawyers (Atuguba & Associates) and for that matter, the organizers are duly aware of the pendency of the application before the High Court slated for determination on Tuesday, 26th September 2023,” the police said.



In a statement reacting to the earlier announcement of a service of an injunction application, conveners of Democracy Hub said the police had not served any such notice and thus called on members of the public to come out in their numbers to join the protest.



“We wish to put it on record that the Ghana Police Service has not served us with any application; and we are unaware of what exactly the police application is about.



“Further, we want the general public to know that throughout our engagement with the Police, they kept up ruse, making us believe that they will respect the law and fulfil their obligations under the Public Order Act.

We are appalled by the desperate and likely partisan attempts by the Police to disrupt peaceful and democratic mobilization for our upcoming Occupy Julorbi House picket. We invite the general public to disregard a statement which is riddled with misinformation. Our Picket will proceed as planned. We invite the general public to assemble at the 37 Trotro station from 6:30am tomorrow for onward march to the Julorbi House,” the group said.



However according to the police, having duly served the application on the organisers, it expects members of the public to disregard their call to action in the interest of public safety and order.





GA/SARA

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



