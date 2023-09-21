OccupyJulorbi demonstration comes off as protesters defy police injunction

File photo

The organizers of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, Democracy Hub, have successfully launched their planned demonstration despite facing a police-secured injunction.

The situation took an unexpected turn as Democracy Hub participants gathered for the #OccupyJulorbi protest, defying the police injunction announced just a day prior.



The organizers asserted that they had not been officially served with the court order, thus insisting on proceeding with their peaceful march.



The demonstration saw protesters assembling at the 37 stations in Accra, where they voiced their concerns and called for action on the #OccupyJulorbi issue.



The protest gained significant attention on social media, with numerous tweets and posts amplifying the cause.



Below are some of the tweets that captured the essence of the event:



@ActivistGhana: "Democracy in action! Despite the odds, the #OccupyJulorbi protesters are showing their commitment to their cause. Let's stand in solidarity for justice and accountability."

@JusticeNowGh: "The spirit of #OccupyJulorbi is inspiring. Injunction or not, the people's voice will be heard."



@YouthPower: "When citizens unite for change, nothing can stand in their way. The #OccupyJulorbi protesters are writing history today."





Heavy security presence at 37 station as Police arrest leaders of Occupy Julorbi protest.#GHOneNews #OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/4SZ3O7n2Js — GHOne TV (@GHOneTV) September 21, 2023

NAY/BB